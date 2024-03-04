Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,490 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,490 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $257.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $259.08. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

