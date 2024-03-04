Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Enovis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Enovis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Enovis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV opened at $60.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

