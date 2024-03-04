StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FSI stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.60. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.