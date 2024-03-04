3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE DDD opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.24. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,774 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $23,536,000 after acquiring an additional 954,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 884,823 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

