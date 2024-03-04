Safe Hits 24-Hour Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $31.27 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00144215 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00038141 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019198 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.50060512 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

