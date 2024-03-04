Avalanche Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $576.65 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion and $576.65 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $43.66 or 0.00067013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00019250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,942,242 coins and its circulating supply is 377,252,602 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

