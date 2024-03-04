Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of HOV stock opened at $164.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.61. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $183.60.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $594.20 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 7.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,482.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,616 shares of company stock worth $7,700,027. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.