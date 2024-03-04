CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) & Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Head to Head Review

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) and Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CaliberCos and Leju, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -14.48% -20.11% -4.89% Leju N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CaliberCos and Leju’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CaliberCos and Leju’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $83.96 million 0.19 $2.02 million N/A N/A Leju $343.18 million 0.06 -$89.67 million N/A N/A

CaliberCos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leju.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Leju shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Leju shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leju beats CaliberCos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Leju

(Get Free Report)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA). Its O2O services for new residential properties include selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as provides information platform to individual brokers. In addition, the company sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate developers and home furnishing suppliers. Further, it offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.