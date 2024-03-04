Comparing American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Well and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 2 1 0 2.33 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well presently has a consensus price target of $3.08, suggesting a potential upside of 190.88%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $259.05 million 1.18 -$675.16 million ($2.40) -0.44 NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 0.84 -$37.97 million N/A N/A

This table compares American Well and NextPlay Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NextPlay Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

American Well has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -260.63% -40.19% -33.28% NextPlay Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats American Well on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers telehealth urgent care; primary care; chronic care; digital therapy; teledermatology; manage Medicaid; behavior health; online nutrition counselling; sleep; women's health; employee assistance program therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, hospital TV kits, and telehealth tablets. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

