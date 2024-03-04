Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.23.

B2Gold Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.09. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 600.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in B2Gold by 13.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

