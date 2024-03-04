Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

