Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

XHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

XHR stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.