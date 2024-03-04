Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $255.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GPI. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $272.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $194.33 and a one year high of $310.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.47 and a 200 day moving average of $271.26.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.18 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

