Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Vacasa Trading Down 4.0 %

VCSA opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.93. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vacasa

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,653.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 111,483 shares of company stock valued at $948,685 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vacasa

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.