Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Vacasa Trading Down 4.0 %
VCSA opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.93. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.
Insider Transactions at Vacasa
In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,653.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 111,483 shares of company stock valued at $948,685 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
About Vacasa
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
