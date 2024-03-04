National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$109.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$103.00 to C$109.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$107.08.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$106.71 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.27 and a 1 year high of C$108.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

