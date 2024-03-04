National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$107.08.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$106.71 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$108.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.58.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

