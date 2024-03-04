Comparing Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) & Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) and Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Hiscox shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hallmark Financial Services and Hiscox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services $286.99 million 0.01 -$108.11 million ($43.93) -0.02 Hiscox N/A N/A N/A $0.64 21.67

Analyst Ratings

Hiscox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hallmark Financial Services. Hallmark Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hiscox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and Hiscox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallmark Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Hiscox 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hiscox has a consensus price target of $751.28, suggesting a potential upside of 5,301.01%. Given Hiscox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hiscox is more favorable than Hallmark Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Hallmark Financial Services and Hiscox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services -48.14% -231.53% -4.30% Hiscox N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hiscox beats Hallmark Financial Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products and services. The Runoff segment offers senior care facilities liability insurance products and services. It markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models. The company also provides property insurance; marine and energy insurance; aviation insurance; casualty insurance; specialty insurance; kidnap and ransom insurance; and other specialty insurance, such as contingency, terrorism, personal accident, and product recall. In addition, it offers healthcare and casualty reinsurance services, as well as investment services. Hiscox Ltd was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

