Head to Head Review: Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) vs. SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of SurgePays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and SurgePays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia Company AB (publ) $8.37 billion 1.11 $28.57 million $0.02 236.00 SurgePays $121.54 million 1.08 -$680,000.00 $1.45 5.24

Profitability

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays. SurgePays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telia Company AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia Company AB (publ) 0.32% -0.51% -0.14% SurgePays 14.63% 148.74% 52.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Telia Company AB (publ) and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia Company AB (publ) 0 5 0 0 2.00 SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurgePays has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SurgePays beats Telia Company AB (publ) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions. The company also provides IoT connectivity, building monitoring, smart public transport, and smart utilities, as well as transport and logistics solutions comprising connected vehicle, asset tracking, and fleet management services. It markets its products and services under the Telia, TV4, C More, Halebop, Fello, MTV, Phonero, Onecall, MyCall, CallMe, MIT Tele, Ezys, Diil, Super, and Imt brand names for transport and logistics, public transport, manufacturing, retail, utilities, buildings and real estate, and public sector industries. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is based in Solna, Sweden.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry. In addition, the company provides Surge Blockchain software, a back-office marketplace offering wholesale consumable goods direct to convenience stores who are transacting on the SurgePays Fintech platform. Further, it offers lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

