Head to Head Review: iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

iSun has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get iSun alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSun and GSI Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $76.45 million 0.12 -$53.78 million ($0.59) -0.33 GSI Technology $29.69 million 3.07 -$15.98 million ($0.79) -4.56

Profitability

GSI Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iSun. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares iSun and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -11.30% -41.80% -12.18% GSI Technology -89.70% -42.68% -36.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iSun and GSI Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 3 0 3.00 GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

iSun currently has a consensus price target of $1.92, suggesting a potential upside of 895.67%. Given iSun’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Summary

iSun beats GSI Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

(Get Free Report)

iSun, Inc., a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, Vermont.

About GSI Technology

(Get Free Report)

GSI Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. The company also provides static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs, a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. In addition, it offers radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for military/defense and aerospace applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company's products are used as components in its original equipment manufacturer customers' products, including routers, switches, and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; automotive applications comprising smart cruise control; medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment; and audio/video processing. It markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.