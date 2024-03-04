Contrasting GURU Organic Energy (OTCMKTS:GUROF) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

GURU Organic Energy (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GURU Organic Energy and Keurig Dr Pepper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GURU Organic Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper $14.81 billion 2.74 $2.18 billion $1.55 18.89

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than GURU Organic Energy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GURU Organic Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Keurig Dr Pepper 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GURU Organic Energy and Keurig Dr Pepper, as reported by MarketBeat.

GURU Organic Energy currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.49%. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus target price of $36.64, indicating a potential upside of 25.12%. Given GURU Organic Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GURU Organic Energy is more favorable than Keurig Dr Pepper.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GURU Organic Energy and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GURU Organic Energy N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 14.72% 9.93% 4.86%

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats GURU Organic Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, produces, markets, and distributes natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. It distributes its organic energy drinks through convenience stores and gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, wholesale clubs, food service companies, and online sales platforms, such as guruenergy.com and Amazon. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. Its U.S. Coffee segment offers finished goods relating to K-Cup pods, single serve brewers, specialty coffee, and ready to drink coffee products through Keurig.com website. The International segment provides sales in Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the manufacture and distribution of branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages; and sales in Canada from the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to the Company's single serve brewers, KCup pods, and other coffee products. It serves retailers, third-party bottlers and distributors, retail partners, hotel chains, office coffee distributors, and end-use consumers. The company offers its products under the Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Snapple, Mott's, The Original Donut Shop, Clamato, and Core Hydration brand name. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

