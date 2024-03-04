Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $325.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $302.26.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.52 and its 200-day moving average is $240.93.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,112 shares of company stock valued at $319,984,742 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 288.6% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

