Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Shares of BXSL opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

