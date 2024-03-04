CIBC Downgrades American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) to Underperform

CIBC downgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$0.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of HOT.UN opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$60.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.22. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.52.

In related news, Senior Officer David Travis Beatty acquired 50,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $65,850. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.