GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) vs. Garb Oil & Power (OTCMKTS:GARB) Head-To-Head Analysis

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) and Garb Oil & Power (OTCMKTS:GARB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GFL Environmental and Garb Oil & Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $5.57 billion 2.36 $33.63 million ($0.10) -355.30 Garb Oil & Power N/A N/A N/A -0.01 -0.01

GFL Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than Garb Oil & Power. GFL Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garb Oil & Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental 0.64% 4.96% 1.84% Garb Oil & Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GFL Environmental and Garb Oil & Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 2 9 0 2.82 Garb Oil & Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

GFL Environmental currently has a consensus target price of $42.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.68%. Given GFL Environmental’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than Garb Oil & Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats Garb Oil & Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Garb Oil & Power

Garb Oil & Power Corporation engages in the waste recycling and related waste-to-energy businesses in the United States. It recovers rubber that is used in producing retread tires, as well as used an alternate fuel source in the generation of electric power. The company was formerly known as Garb Corporation and changed its name to Garb Oil & Power Corporation in February 2014. Garb Oil & Power Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Largo, Florida.

