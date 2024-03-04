Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FSZ. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.79.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$8.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.95. The company has a market cap of C$724.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 430.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fiera Capital by 92.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fiera Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,108,000 after buying an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fiera Capital by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

