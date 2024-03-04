Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) & ESR-LOGOS REIT (OTC:CGIUF) Financial Review

ESR-LOGOS REIT (OTC:CGIUF – Get Free Report) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of ESR-LOGOS REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESR-LOGOS REIT and Extra Space Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESR-LOGOS REIT N/A N/A N/A C$0.04 6.66 Extra Space Storage $2.56 billion 11.83 $860.69 million $4.94 29.02

Dividends

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than ESR-LOGOS REIT. ESR-LOGOS REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ESR-LOGOS REIT pays an annual dividend of C$0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. ESR-LOGOS REIT pays out 123.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extra Space Storage pays out 131.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ESR-LOGOS REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ESR-LOGOS REIT and Extra Space Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESR-LOGOS REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Extra Space Storage 1 6 4 1 2.42

Extra Space Storage has a consensus price target of $149.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Extra Space Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than ESR-LOGOS REIT.

Profitability

This table compares ESR-LOGOS REIT and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESR-LOGOS REIT N/A N/A N/A Extra Space Storage 31.81% 8.34% 4.09%

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats ESR-LOGOS REIT on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESR-LOGOS REIT

ESR-LOGOS REIT is a leading New Economy and future-ready Asia Pacific S-REIT. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006, ESR-LOGOS REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties in key gateway markets. As at 31 December 2023, ESR-LOGOS REIT holds interests in a diversified portfolio of logistics properties, high-specifications industrial properties, business parks and general industrial properties with total assets of approximately S$5.1 billion. Its portfolio comprises 72 properties (excluding 48 Pandan Road held through a joint venture) located across the developed markets of Singapore (52 assets), Australia (19 assets) and Japan (1 asset), with a total gross floor area of approximately 2.1 million sqm, as well as investments in three property funds in Australia. ESR-LOGOS REIT is also a constituent of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index. ESR-LOGOS REIT is managed by ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited (the Manager) and sponsored by ESR Group Limited (ESR). The Manager is owned by ESR (99.0%) and Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (1.0%), respectively.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

