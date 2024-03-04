GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Downgraded to “Sector Perform Under Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Friday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.33.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GDI

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Up 3.3 %

TSE GDI opened at C$38.10 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$35.17 and a one year high of C$49.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$558.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$642.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5576238 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.