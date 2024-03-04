ATB Capital Trims Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Target Price to C$6.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.65.

TSE:BTE opened at C$4.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

