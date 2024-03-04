Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $297.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a reduce rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.89.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $202.64 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.45.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $19,545,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

