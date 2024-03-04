Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TBLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taboola.com will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,993.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $83,980.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,993.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eldad Maniv sold 33,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $132,895.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,894,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,665,858.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,493 over the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taboola.com by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127,139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 127.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 329,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

