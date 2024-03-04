Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of AMBC stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $731.63 million, a P/E ratio of 107.94 and a beta of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.80.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ambac Financial Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.