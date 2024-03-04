Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $731.63 million, a P/E ratio of 107.94 and a beta of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

About Ambac Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,789,000 after acquiring an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,655,000 after acquiring an additional 177,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.