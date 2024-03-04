Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKI. TD Securities increased their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.69.

Shares of PKI opened at C$42.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$27.50 and a 52-week high of C$47.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 53.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total transaction of C$1,515,618.00. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

