Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 889.0 days.

Acciona Stock Up 3.2 %

ACXIF opened at $111.90 on Monday. Acciona has a 52 week low of $107.05 and a 52 week high of $208.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.87.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

