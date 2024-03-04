Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 889.0 days.
Acciona Stock Up 3.2 %
ACXIF opened at $111.90 on Monday. Acciona has a 52 week low of $107.05 and a 52 week high of $208.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.87.
About Acciona
