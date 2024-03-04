Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

KOS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

