Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chesapeake Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

CPK opened at $102.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.80. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 49.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,809,000 after acquiring an additional 334,088 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,265,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,219,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 234,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after buying an additional 135,462 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.