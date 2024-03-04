SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 1.9 %

LEDS stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.09. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SemiLEDs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.