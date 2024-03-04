Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Morningstar from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $298.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.45 and its 200-day moving average is $261.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $301.91.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $2,950,098.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,832,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,458,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $2,950,098.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,832,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,458,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $2,070,908.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,334,071.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,436 shares of company stock valued at $20,709,378. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

