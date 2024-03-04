Hess (NYSE:HES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus raised Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.29.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $148.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hess has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

