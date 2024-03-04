Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

TGH opened at $49.88 on Thursday. Textainer Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. Textainer Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

