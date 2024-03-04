Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Sohu.com Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $323.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $15.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 5.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 491,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

