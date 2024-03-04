Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

ASC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 0.1 %

ASC stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $660.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 715,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 494.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 559,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $3,558,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 61.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 837,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 318,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

