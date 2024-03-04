StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $0.72 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $62.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 780,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 780,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 505,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411 in the last ninety days. 71.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. ( NYSE:PED Free Report ) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

