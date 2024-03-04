Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given Reduce Rating at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reissued their reduce rating on shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EFN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.63.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$22.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.07. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$23.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

