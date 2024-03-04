Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Axonics from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CL King reissued a neutral rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.73.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -520.96 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.91. Axonics has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,103,931.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,103,931.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $236,344.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,700.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Axonics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,755,000 after purchasing an additional 90,132 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,499,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 225,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 359.0% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 59,090 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

