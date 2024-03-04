Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $202.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.33. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $202.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

