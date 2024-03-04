Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $50.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

