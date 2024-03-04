Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

