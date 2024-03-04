Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 13.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $512.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.