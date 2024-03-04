Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

