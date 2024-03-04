Citigroup Cuts Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $66.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $123.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.22.

ZLAB stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

